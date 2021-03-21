Two games into their inaugural season, the Bear River girls lacrosse team has been dominant.
Five days after blowing out visiting Payson 13-2 in their first-ever game, the girls hosted Bonneville last Tuesday and handed their guests a 17-0 defeat.
It’s still early in the season, but thirty goals scored versus two allowed is dominant by any measure, and one Bears player in particular has driven that success.
Marley Kierstead has scored seven times in both matches, and heading into this week was the No. 1 scorer in the state across all classifications in goals per game. Kierstead’s 14 total scores were tied for fifth overall, and all players ahead of her on that list had played three or four games.
Against the Lakers, Bear River went up 10-0 at halftime and added seven more scores in the second half for good measure. Nine different Bears found the back of the net, with Brooke Thompson adding three to Kierstead’s seven. Sydney Wilkinson had three assists.
The Bears were scheduled to play their first road match at cross-valley rivals Box Elder on Tuesday, after the Leader went to press. Box Elder (1-2) picked up its first win last week over East High.