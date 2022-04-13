Much like its inaugural season a year ago, the Bear River girls lacrosse program is steamrolling one opponent after another and establishing itself as the team to beat in the 4A classification.
The dominance continued in the team’s only match last week, a trip to Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 7 to take on East High, which resulted in a 25-0 drubbing in favor of the Bears.
Bear River used a balanced offensive attack, as nine different Bears found the back of the net. Four players — Marley Kierstead, Shelby Wilkinson, Brooke Paulsen and Bentley Lorimer — scored four times each, and three more scored at least twice.
The Bears outfielded the Leopards 56-11, with Lorimer leading the way with 13 ground balls. Goalkeeper Hailey Larsen had an easy time recording the shutout, as East managed just one shot on goal.
At 6-0 on the season, Bear River is now the only undefeated team left in 4A, and naturally occupies the top spot in the Utah High School Activities Association RPI rankings. The Bears have outscored their opponents 96-33 over those six contests.
The girls are now aiming to carry their momentum into the Region 11 schedule, which begins this week with a trip to Millville on Wednesday to face Ridgeline. The Bears return home for a match against Logan on Friday, with face-off scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bear Field.