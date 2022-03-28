The Bear River girls lacrosse team last week continued its dominant run to begin the season, taking down their cross-valley rivals in the process.
On Thursday night, the Lady Bears headed down south to take on Box Elder. The Bears came out of the gates swinging, striking first blood in the first few seconds of the game. The Lady Bears continued to insert their will throughout the first half and led 12-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Lady Bears again continued scoring to finish the game off with a triumphant 19-3 victory.
Marley Kierstead led the way for Bear River with eight goals, while Jenna LaCroix added five scores. LaCroix also fielded 13 ground balls, while Bentley Lorimer picked up nine.
The junior varsity team was just as impressive with a hard-fought 9-4 victory to also remain undefeated.
The Lady Bears returned to home to host Farmington on Friday and again reached double digits in scoring in a 12-3 win. Kierstead was an offensive force as usual, scoring six times, while LaCroix led the team in fielding again with 15 ground balls. Hailey Larsen came through with 10 saves in goal as the Bears improved to 4-0 on the season. They will look to stay unbeaten this Friday when they host Bingham, a game scheduled for a 7 p.m. start in Garland.
BOYS
After starting the season with three losses, the boys’ squad got back on track last week with two wins.
The week started Wednesday evening with the Bears hosting Bonneville, winning 10-9 in a match that remained close throughout. The visitors took a 5-4 lead into the half, but the home team knotted the score at 6-6 by the end of the third quarter, then edged out the Lakers 4-3 in the final period to take the victory. Freshman Kash Avery led the way on offense with four goals, while Owen Hess picked up 10 ground balls. Goaltender Michael Evans recorded 11 saves.
The boys finished the week with a Friday trip to Sandy to take on Waterford, coming away with a 9-5 triumph to improve to 2-3 on the season.
This week, the boys hope to duplicate the girls’ effort last week when they head to Brigham City to take on Box Elder in a 7 p.m. start on Friday. The Bees’ record stood at 3-1 before their Wednesday contest against Ridgeline.