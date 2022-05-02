Beating opponents by double digits has become the norm for the Bear River girls lacrosse team, and last week was no different as the regular season enters the home stretch.
On Monday April 25, Bear River traveled to Ridgeline for a showdown of the last two teams that had yet to lose a Region 11 game this season.
The Bears left no doubt as to who belongs atop the standings in a 19-5 rout of the Riverhawks, led by Marley Kierstead’s seven goals. Bentley Lorimer and Jenna LaCroix scored three times apiece, with LaCroix adding four assists and 10 ground balls while Lorimer picked up seven.
The dominance of Cache Valley continued on Wednesday, as the Bears traveled to Smithfield and took care of Sky View, 17-3. Kierstead and LaCroix each scored three goals, with LaCroix adding three assists and 13 ground balls to lead the team in both categories. Gracee Butler had three goals as well.
"It was a great, complete team effort for our girls tonight," said Head Coach Jeremy Webb, who also praised the large number of Bear River fans that showed up in Smithfield.
Capping off the week was a rare Saturday match in which Ridgeline had an opportunity for revenge in Garland, but it was not to be as the Bears were even more relentless in a 22-4 drubbing of the visitors. Another balanced effort saw three players — Kierstead, LaCroix and freshman Shelby Wilkinson — score five goals. Sydney Wilkinson led with three assists, while Lorimer picked up nine ground balls and LaCroix seven.
Standing alone atop the Region 11 standings at 6-0 and 12-0 overall, the girls have four region matches left before the state playoffs. This week brings road contests at Logan on Wednesday and Green Canyon on Friday, after which the Bears close out the regular season at home against Mountain Crest on May 11 and Sky View May 13.
BOYS
The boys’ side took a tumble in the Region 11 standings after two losses last week, but still have a chance to get back in the mix with four region matches to go.
The Bears hosted first-place Sky View on Wednesday, with the visitors coming away with a 20-7 victory. Kash Avery scored twice and five other Bears got a goal. Owen Hess picked up seven ground balls and Fierce Miller had six.
Bear River traveled to Millville on Friday to take on Ridgeline, which won 12-7.
This week, the Bears hope to bounce back in front of the home crowd as they will host Logan on Wednesday and Green Canyon on Friday. At 2-4, the Bears are currently tied for fourth place in the Region 11 standings with Mountain Crest.