Following a dominant inaugural season last year that was abruptly cut short in the first round of the state playoffs, the defending Region 11 champion Bear River girls lacrosse team has come out hungry the second time around, winning their first two matches as they look to maintain their place as one of the most feared squads in the 4A classification.
The girls started the season in impressive fashion last week, earning big road wins against Jordan and American Fork.
The week started with a trip to Jordan on Tuesday, March 8 to take on the Beetdiggers. The Lady Bears came in as underdogs, but jumped on the hosts early and and never trailed in a 12-9 victory.
There were a few times when it seemed that the momentum had changed, but the Bears’ defense stayed strong, fending off numerous attacks and giving the offense the opportunities it needed. Jenna LaCroix led the scoring with five goals, while Bentley Lorimer and Marley Kierstead had two apiece. Shelby Wilkinson, Sydney Cummins, and Gracee Butler also scored to help secure the win.
“This was truly a Lady Bear team that came together for the win,” Head Coach Jeremy Webb said.
The girls followed up Tuesday’s winning effort with an even more impressive result, heading to American Fork on a chilly Friday evening to take on the defending state champion Cavemen and coming away with a hard-fought 11-7 victory.
Webb said the task was especially challenging because Bear River was missing several players who were attending the state FFA convention, but the rest of the squad stepped up. The Bears jumped out to a 7-3 halftime lead, but American Fork didn't go away without a fight as they closed the gap early in the second half, bringing the score to 7-6.
After a timeout by Webb, the Bears regained their composure and closed out the win. Leading the scoring this time was freshman Wilkinson, who finished with five goals, followed by Kierstead with four goals and LaCroix with two. Fielding was led by LaCroix, who picked up 15 ground balls and caused four turnovers. Lorimer added 10 ground balls and forced two turnovers. As a team, the Lady Bears combined for 56 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers as they dominated the midfield. Goalie Hailey Larsen racked up 12 saves in what Webb described as another “great team win.
“There were many girls who contributed in this game,” he said.
With no matches scheduled this week, the girls are focusing on their upcoming rivalry game with Box Elder. Face-off is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24 in Brigham City.