The Bear River girls lacrosse squad faced its biggest test so far this season, hosting last year’s Division C state champions Bingham on Friday, April 1.
There was no fooling for the Bears, who jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 17-11 win over the Miners in a match that featured plenty of scoring.
As she usually does, Marley Kierstead led the way for the Bears offense, scoring six goals. Bentley Lorimer was named player of the game after scoring twice and leading the Bears in fielding with 15 ground balls. Jenna LaCroix added three goals and picked up nine ground balls.
Hailey Larsen recorded 11 saves in goal on 22 shots for the visitors, who hung around throughout but never led.
The win pushes Bear River’s record to 5-0 on the season.
The Bears are scheduled to play just once this week in a road trip to Salt Lake City to play East High on Thursday in their last nonconference game before the start of region play, which begins on April 13 with a trip to Millville to take on Ridgeline.
BOYS
The Bears headed to Brigham City last Friday to face cross-valley rivals Box Elder, with the hosts coming away with a hard-fought 12-10 win on their home field.
The Bees jumped out to a 4-2 lead after the first quarter and were up 8-5 at halftime. Bear River hung tough and cut the lead back to two, but couldn’t get any closer as the Bears’ overall record fell to 2-4.
Myles Nielson led Bear River with five goals, while Kash Avery added three more. Kaden Carbine picked up nine ground balls for the Bears while Owen Hess added eight. Michael Evans recorded 15 saves in goal on 27 shots.
After taking this week off, Bear River gets ready to host undefeated Ridgeline in the Region 11 opener for both teams on April 13.