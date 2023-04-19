The Bear River girls continued to roll last week, earning three blowout wins to remain unbeaten in region play and extend their winning streak to six.
The week started on Monday with a trip to Bonneville, where the Bears dominated throughout in a 20-2 win. Marley Kierstead led the way with six goals, while Bentley Lorimar and Mackenzie Mickelsen each had three. Jenna LaCroix picked up 14 ground balls and dished out three assists.
A road trip to North Logan on Wednesday ended with a similar result as the Bears won at Green Canyon, 19-2. The Bears stormed their way to a 15-1 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.
The girls returned home for a Friday matchup with Mountain Crest. The Bears got out to a big lead early on and picked up another convincing win, 22-3, handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season in the process.
The wins kept the Bears (7-1, 4-0) alone atop the Region 11 standings heading into this week, which begins with a visit from Sky View on Wednesday (5:30 p.m. start) and a trip to Ridgeline on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
It was an up-and-down week for the boys’ squad, which lost to Green Canyon at home before bouncing back to beat Mountain Crest on the road.
Hosting the Wolves on Wednesday night, the Bears found themselves down 5-2 at halftime and couldn’t make the rally in the second half as the visiting Wolves left with an 11-4 victory. Kash Avery led Bear River with two scores.
At Hyrum on Friday, Myles Nielson scored a hat truck and Kase Avery served up two assists to go along with two goals as the Bears eked out a hard-fought 9-7 win away from home.
Up next for Bear River (5-3, 2-2) is a trip to Sky View on Wednesday this week, then a home matchup with Ridgeline on Friday, with faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m. in Garland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.