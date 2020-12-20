The Bear River girls basketball team took a trip to Stansbury last week and came home with their second win of the season.
Olivia Taylor led all scorers in the game with 20 points, and newcomer Jenna LaCroix reached double figures with 10 points as the Bears jumped out to a nine-point lead at halftime and held on for a 45-39 win against the Stallions on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Taylor has been a scoring machine in her senior season, averaging more than 16 points over the Bears' first seven games, including a 31-point outburst against Morgan on Dec. 5
Epa Tia scored 16 to lead Stansbury, which fell to 1-4 on the season. The Bears improved to 2-5 heading into their rivalry game against Box Elder on Tuesday.
Following a break for Christmas, the girls are scheduled to close out 2020 with home games against Uintah on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stansbury 56, Bear River 48
Bridger Thomas scored 18 points on six made three-pointers, spurring the Stallions to a win on the road in Garland Friday, Dec. 18.
The Bears, playing at home before a limited audience, trailed by five points at halftime and couldn't quite generate enough offense to get over the hump. Kace Jones led Bear River with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Chase Adams scored 12 and Josh Payne added eight.
The Bears dropped to 4-2 on the season heading into Tuesday's rivalry matchup with Box Elder. It was the first win of the season for Stansbury (1-3).
After the Christmas weekend, the boys are scheduled to head to Draper for the three-day Eagle Holiday Shootout tournament at Juan Diego Catholic High School Dec. 29-31, where they have been matched against Judge Memorial, Summit Academy and Mountain View.