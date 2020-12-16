The Bear River girls basketball team traveled to Preston, Idaho last week for a tournament featuring eight teams from Idaho and Utah, coming away without a win but gaining valuable experience as the team prepares for the upcoming Region 11 schedule.
The Bears started the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 10 against hosts Preston High, where the Indians were comfortable playing at home and came away with a 65-34 victory over the visitors. The home team led wire-to-wire and had the Bears doubled up 34-17 at halftime.
Olivia Taylor led Bear River with 12 points and Lyza Pebley added seven.
The next two games were much more competitive. On Friday, the Bear girls took on Layton Christian and held a 21-19 lead at halftime, but the Eagles came storming back in the second half to take the win, 48-41. Taylor led all scorers in the game with 22 points, while Ella Goldman chipped in 12 points including three 3-pointers.
The Bears finished up their trip to Idaho on Saturday, taking on Marsh Valley, Idaho. The game played out in opposite fashion from Friday’s matchup, as Bear River found themselves trailing 27-12 at the break but outscored their opponent in the second half. The rally wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit, however, as the Eagles held on for a 45-35 win.
Taylor was effective again, leading the Bears with 14 points, and seven of her teammates scored at least once.
The Bears had just one game scheduled this week, a trip to Stansbury on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Next week features a rivalry showdown with Box Elder, which is slated to come to Garland for a 5:15 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday, Dec. 22, right before the boys’ team also takes the court against the Bees.