The scoring drought for the Bear River girls soccer team extended to four matches following a 4-0 loss to Sky View at home last week.
The Bears welcomed the Bobcats to town last Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bear River beat Sky View last season in Garland for its only region win of the season, but a repeat was not to be as the visitors scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the match, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime and scoring an insurance goal in the second half to seal the win.
Scoring has been hard to come by for the Bears, who have just 14 goals in 12 games this season and, as of last week, hadn’t put one in the back of the net since scoring once in a loss to Logan on Sept. 6.
After last week, the Bears’ record stood at 3-9 overall and 0-6 in Region 11 play, while Mountain Crest remained undefeated in region matches to stay atop the standings.
Region 11 has once again proven to be loaded with tough competition. The Mustangs have allowed just seven goals all season and remain atop the Utah High School Activities Association’s RPI standings in the 4A classification, with Ridgeline in second place and Green Canyon fifth.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, Bear River was scheduled to play a road match against Green Canyon on Tuesday before returning home to host Ridgeline on Thursday. Kickoff for Thursday’s match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bear Field.
