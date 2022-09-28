Support Local Journalism

The scoring drought for the Bear River girls soccer team extended to four matches following a 4-0 loss to Sky View at home last week.

The Bears welcomed the Bobcats to town last Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bear River beat Sky View last season in Garland for its only region win of the season, but a repeat was not to be as the visitors scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the match, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime and scoring an insurance goal in the second half to seal the win.

