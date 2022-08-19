The Bear River girls soccer team headed into last week with a good deal of momentum, having won both of their matches the week before.
The ball didn't bounce their way this time as the squad showed plenty of grit but came up just short, losing both contests by one-goal margins.
On Tuesday, the girls traveled to Morgan, where both teams got their offenses going early. With the score knotted 2-2 at halftime, the Trojans came out on top with a second-half goal to successfully defend their home pitch, 3-2.
The Bears returned home for Thursday's annual rivalry match against Box Elder. The Bees scored twice in the first half to take a 2-1 lead into the break, and that turned out to be the final margin as neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second half.
Box Elder played the possession game to protect its lead, controlling the ball for much of a hard-fought second half. The Bears had some promising counter opportunities, but were unable to capitalize as their overall record dropped to 3-3 on the season.
After a break this week to prepare for the start of the new school year, the Bears will dive into the Region 11 schedule starting with a trip to Ridgeline on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Their next home match is scheduled for Sept. 6 against Logan.