A third meeting seemed to have the potential for an upset, as Bear River and Green Canyon had already played two close matches during the Region 11 schedule this season.
It was not to be, as the fifth-seeded Wolves got ahead early and held on for a 5-0 victory in North Logan last Wednesday over the visiting Bears, who bowed out of the 4A state tournament to end their 2021 season.
Green Canyon scored four first-half goals and added another in the second half, getting through to the quarterfinals without the drama that marked its earlier two meetings with Bear River. The Bears took the Wolves to overtime in a 2-1 loss in North Logan on Sept. 21, then kept things tight in Garland on Oct. 5 until two second-half goals put Green Canyon in the win column again.
Advertisement
Bear River ended its season at 3-14 overall, including a 1-9 mark against Region 11 opponents.
While coming up short of the ultimate goal, the Bears showed more competitive fire this year and picked up their first region victory in nearly five years, topping Sky View 1-0 on Sept. 9 in Garland.
The program will have some holes to fill next year with the departure of several seniors, including leading scorer Naomi Tomlinson and goalkeeper Lyza Pebley, but also a number of juniors and underclassmen who will be eager to step up.