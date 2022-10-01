The Bear River girls soccer team played its final home match of the season last Thursday as the squad finishes up the regular season on the road this week and prepares for the 4A state tournament next week.
Before Thursday's match against Ridgeline, the eight seniors on the Bears roster — Maria Betancourt, Ada Bitner, Rylee Chapman, Alyssa Cristan, Katrina Esquivel, Bentley Lorimer, Crystal Park and Gracie Riley — were recognized in front of the home crowd at Bear Field and sang the national anthem.
The Bears then played some of their best soccer of the season, staying disciplined on defense and showing an improved ability to hold possession with some crisp passing.
Following a scoreless first half during which both sides created scoring opportunities, the Riverhawks took a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the second half when Izzy Baer’s shot from distance snuck inside the post. That ended up being enough for Ridgeline to escape Garland with a hard-fought win as neither team was able to find the back of the net for the rest of the evening.
Earlier in the week, the Bears made the trip to North Logan on Tuesday to face Green Canyon, which grabbed a 5-0 win in Garland on Sept. 8. The Wolves continued their dominance in the series, winning 8-0 on their home pitch.
This week, the girls traveled to Sky View on Tuesday and will finish the regular season Thursday night at Mountain Crest, which sits alone atop the Region 11 standings and is ranked No. 1 in all of 4A by the Utah High School Activities Association.
The Bears will learn who their first-round playoff opponent is when the 4A tournament bracket is revealed at 9 a.m. Saturday.
