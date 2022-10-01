Support Local Journalism

The Bear River girls soccer team played its final home match of the season last Thursday as the squad finishes up the regular season on the road this week and prepares for the 4A state tournament next week.

Before Thursday's match against Ridgeline, the eight seniors on the Bears roster — Maria Betancourt, Ada Bitner, Rylee Chapman, Alyssa Cristan, Katrina Esquivel, Bentley Lorimer, Crystal Park and Gracie Riley — were recognized in front of the home crowd at Bear Field and sang the national anthem.

