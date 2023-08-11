After starting the season with a tough loss to their cross-county rivals, the Bear River High girls soccer team rebounded last week with two wins at home.
The season began on Aug. 1 with a trip to Brigham City for the annual grudge match with Box Elder. The Bears took a 1-0 lead into the half courtesy of a goal from sophomore Sydney Butler, but the hometown Bees responded in a big way with five second-half goals, including a hat trick by senior Kaydence Barber as Box Elder prevailed 5-1 in the end.
Following the opening setback, home turf provided a recipe for success as the Bears defeated Morgan 2-1 on Aug. 8. Following a scoreless first half, the Bears came out firing after the break with goals from junior Janessa Esquivel and freshman Emry Crowther, while junior Gracie Meeds provided an assist.
Two days later, Bear River followed its first win of the season with a 7-0 thrashing of visiting Ben Lomond. Sophomore Lexi Winn broke through with a hat trick, while Meeds and Crowder each scored a brace. Meeds also added two assists, and senior Chloe Cammack provided another. Junior Brooklynn Pond earned the shutout in goal.
This week, the Bears (2-1, 0-0) continue a five-game home stand, beginning with a Tuesday match against St. Joseph. The nonconference portion of the schedule finishes Thursday when Bear River hosts West High, with the varsity contest slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Then it's time to begin the Region 11 gauntlet, starting with a visit from Sky View on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
