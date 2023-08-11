Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After starting the season with a tough loss to their cross-county rivals, the Bear River High girls soccer team rebounded last week with two wins at home.

The season began on Aug. 1 with a trip to Brigham City for the annual grudge match with Box Elder. The Bears took a 1-0 lead into the half courtesy of a goal from sophomore Sydney Butler, but the hometown Bees responded in a big way with five second-half goals, including a hat trick by senior Kaydence Barber as Box Elder prevailed 5-1 in the end.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.