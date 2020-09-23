Playing at home last week yielded some better results for the Bear River girls’ soccer team, but the squad is still looking for its first victory of the season in region play.
Looking to regroup from a stretch in which they were outscored 19-0 over a three-game span, the Bears hosted Mountain Crest on Tuesday, Sept. 15, but the visitors emerged with a 6-1 victory. Naomi Tomlinson netted the Bears’ first goal in four games, but four different Mustangs found the back of the net.
Thursday’s game was much closer and competitive throughout as Bear River hosted Logan, dropping the final result 2-1. Gracie Riley scored early in the second half for the Bears, but the Grizzlies responded several minutes later.
Last week leaves Bear River in last place (0-5) in the Region 11 standings at the halfway point of region play. After last week, Green Canyon sat alone atop the standings at 5-0 in region matches.
This week, the Bears traveled to second-place Ridgeline on Sept. 22, looking to avenge an 8-0 loss to the Riverhawks in Garland on Sept. 1. They’ll be back at home Thursday to host Green Canyon, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m.