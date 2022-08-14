Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Bear River girls soccer squad is off to a hot start this year, having matched last year's win total just four games into the season.

The girls started the 2022 campaign on the right foot, traveling to Ogden on Aug. 4 to take on St. Joseph and coming away with a 4-1 win. The Bears led 1-0 at halftime and added three second-half goals as Sharon Lorimer and Janessa Esquivel each scored twice.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you