The Bear River girls soccer squad is off to a hot start this year, having matched last year's win total just four games into the season.
The girls started the 2022 campaign on the right foot, traveling to Ogden on Aug. 4 to take on St. Joseph and coming away with a 4-1 win. The Bears led 1-0 at halftime and added three second-half goals as Sharon Lorimer and Janessa Esquivel each scored twice.
Bear River's home opener two days later started off well as the Bears once again took a 1-0 lead into the break over visiting Hurricane, but the visiting Tigers spoiled the party with three goals in the second half and got out of Garland with a 3-2 win. Esquivel scored both goals for the home team as the sophomore is emerging as a star early on in the campaign.
Last week started with another home game as the Bears hosted Tooele, coming away with a 2-0 victory for their first shutout of the year. Katrina Esquivel and Chloe Woodward both found the back of the net.
The girls finished off the week with another trip to Ogden, this time to take on Ben Lomond. The Bears broke a 1-1 tie in the second half and left with a 2-1 win over the Scots, improving their record to 3-1 on the young season.
This week brings two more non-region matchups, as the Bears headed to Morgan on Tuesday (score not available at press time) before coming home for the annual grudge match against Box Elder. Kickoff in the longstanding rivalry is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Bear Field.
VOLLEYBALL SQUAD STARTS SEASON ON ROAD
The Bear River girls' volleyball team served up it first match of the 2022 season last Thursday, traveling just across the county line to Pleasant View to take on Weber.
The Warriors were ready to defend their home court, coming away with a 3-0 win over the Bears, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23.
Bear River's home opener came on Tuesday (after the Leader went to press) against cross-valley rivals Box Elder, followed by a two-week break before the Bears travel to Bonneville on Aug. 30.