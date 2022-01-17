Coming off their third overall win of the season the week before, the Lady Bears kicked off the region schedule last week with two tough road games, which both resulted in losses.
The girls headed to Hyrum on Tuesday to face Mountain Crest, which used a dominant first-half performance to cruise to a 63-39 victory. The Mustangs led 36-11 at the break and while the second half was evenly played, the visiting Bears couldn’t cut into the early lead. Kate Dahle led Bear River with 14 points, with Gracie Riley adding 11. Jenna Lacroix had seven rebounds and four assists.
Up next was a Thursday trip to Green Canyon, where a much more competitive game played out, but again the hosts would prevail in the end as the Wolves won 55-46.
Green Canyon took a 29-20 lead into halftime and held on to preserve that nine-point margin at the final buzzer.
Last weeks results left the Bears at 3-10 overall and 0-2 in Region 11 play.
The girls were looking to feed off the energy of the home crowd as Sky View came to town on Tuesday in a game that happened after this week’s Leader went to press. They will finish the week back on the road with a trip to Logan, where they will be looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Grizzlies in the state playoffs.