It was a big week for the Bear River girls tennis team, which went on the road for its final two Region 11 duals of the season and came home with two convincing wins ahead of this week’s region championships.
On Tuesday, the Bears traveled to Smithfield and walked out with a 4-1 victory over Sky View. Senior star Erika Olsen won in straight sets over the Bobcats’ Rachel Chipman. Katie Jo Litchford and Shannon Epling also earned straight-set wins in singles play, with Litchford besting Kaiya Christensen and Epling taking down Romy Niederhauser.
In doubles, Bear River’s Rachel Epling and Maddie Mickelson defeated Sky View’s Emily Ryan and Sarah Olsen. The Bobcats only win of the day came from Allie Payne and Kennadee Wallace, who defeated the Bears’ duo of Jessica Carlson and Kylee Stevens.
The Bears followed up Tuesday’s win with another 4-1 triumph on Thursday, this time at Mountain Crest. Olsen continued to dominate with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Tearsti Stoker, Litchford won her match with Ashley Randall, and Shannon Epling got the best of Rylee Turnbow. Carlson and Stevens fell to Kate Hardy and Emma Child in No. 1 doubles, while Rachel Epling and Mickelson won in three sets over Anna Bindrup and Ashlyn Nielson.
The Region 11 championships are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday at Green Canyon.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coming off of its first region victory in nearly five years, the Bear River girls soccer squad saw its momentum squashed in a sound defeat to the top team in Region 11 early last week, but rebounded later in the week in a hard-fought match that ended in a penalty shootout.
On Tuesday, the Bears traveled to Hyrum to take on Mountain Crest, which asserted itself as the class of the region in as five different Mustangs scored in a 5-0 rout of the visitors.
Thursday brought a much closer contest as the Bears hosted Logan, who had beaten Bear River 5-2 just nine days earlier at home. After 80 scoreless minutes and two overtime periods weren’t enough to decide a winner, the match headed to a penalty shootout, where the Grizzlies prevailed 4-3 after six rounds.
Heading into this week, the Bears sat in fifth place in Region 11 (1-4, 3-8 overall) while Mountain Crest and Ridgeline both remained undefeated in region play. The Bears were scheduled to play just one match this week in a road trip to Green Canyon on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Bear River started its Region 11 schedule with two tough losses, falling 0-3 to Ridgeline on the road on Tuesday and again at home to Sky View on Thursday.
In Millville, the Bears couldn’t seem to find any momentum as the Riverhawks won convincingly, 25-6, 25-5, 25-12. Bear River’s home opener was more competitive, but the visiting Bobcats still won in three games, taking the first game 25-16 and following it up with back-to-back 25-14 wins.
The Region 11 schedule continues this week for the Bears (0-2, 2-12), who traveled to Green Canyon on Tuesday and will host Logan on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Garland.