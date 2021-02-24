It was a hugely successful outing for Bear River High wrestlers last weekend, with two boys and two girls coming away with individual state titles and both teams earning top-three finishes. The boys and girls combined to bring home 18 medals for the Bears.
4A BOYS
Two other schools ran away with the competition, but the Bear River wrestlers were the best of the rest.
The Bears captured two individual state championships and eight medals on the way to a third-place finish at the Utah 4A State Championships last weekend at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
Uintah won its first team title in 22 years, while Mountain Crest had a strong showing that was easily good enough for second place.
Bear River crowned a pair of champions in Trenton Ward (113) and Cael Wilcox (160).
Ward, a senior, defeated Stansbury freshman Brandon Ploehn, capping off his career with the Bears and going 14-2 on the season.
Wilcox, also a senior, got the win over Keagan Boyce, a sophomore from Desert Hills. Wilcox finished with a stellar season record of 30-2.
The Bears had eight medalists overall. Kaeson Burn (182) made in to the finals, where he lost by fall in a tight match with Uintah’s William Price.
In the team standings, Uintah finished with five champions and 16 medalists en route to racking up 332.5 points, while Mountain Crest handily claimed the runner-up trophy with 295 points. Bear River was able to hold off Ridgeline to take third, 172.5 to 158, while Green Canyon was seventh (101), Sky View 17th (seven) and Logan 19th (five).
4A GIRLS
On the girls’ side, Bears senior Cierra MacFarlane (128) defeated Madelyne Topham of Ridgeline to claim the top spot in her class. MacFarlane finished the season with a record of 20-8.
Also bringing home a state championship for Bear River was senior Teia Gonzales (160), who bested Mountain Crest’s Talia Johansen for the title. The win finished off a 14-11 season for Gonzales.
Ten girls medaled for the Bears, who finished in second place behind Mountain Crest in the overall team standings.