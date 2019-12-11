Top of the list of blessings — electricity. Thanksgiving dinner at this house, consisting of two salads and rolls, was eaten around the fireplace on trays, with people wrapped in sweaters and hoodies. Snow measured 18 inches in the middle of the front lawn. Wow. Many thanks to all those neighbors who shoveled and plowed snow-covered driveways and walks for others.
Heartfelt condoGlences and love go out to McKenzie (Norman) Fuchigami who lost her husband in Afghanistan. The community banded together to honor them with flags and love last week.
Anyone lost car keys lately? Ford car keys were found by Art Danielson (good neighbor that he is) as he cleared the snow from around the Corinne blue outside post office box. Call him at 744-2254 to claim them.
Corinne Second Ward enjoyed their ward party last week joined by gnomes and other decorations. The First Ward will join together for a Christmas breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Young Luke Hegsted was baptized recently. He is the son of Bethany and Dustin Hegsted and lives in the First Ward. Best wishes continue to pour out to Linda Norman who is recovering from ankle surgery. Don Woodward is also working on recovery. And to all those who are not on top of the world yet, best wishes and good thoughts to you.
Century School has a full calendar for December. The Drama Club has planned a “by invitation” presentation on Thursday, Dec. 12 and then will be at the school on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Students will enjoy the Box Elder High madrigals on Dec. 20 just before the Christmas break begins.
Keep working on those yard and house decorations as final judging will be Dec. 17 when the Corinne City Council members make their survey.