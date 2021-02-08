On February 4, 2021, Glenn Ray Barfuss passed from this world at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Glenn was born on February 14, 1928 to Charles and Winifred Barnes Barfuss. He married Beverley Bingham on September 8, 1950.
Glenn and Beverley lived on a farm where they raised their six children teaching them how to work hard, be responsible, and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. His words of advice to his 6 children, 28 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren are to be kind, never hold a grudge, and be honest.
Dad opened Glenn's Garage in 1966. This successful auto repair shop grew and later became known as Barfuss Garage when all three sons (Von, Bryce, and Kerry) joined the business.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Winifred, son-in-law Arvid Meikle, his brothers Ivan, Marvin, Gene and Keith and his sisters, Verna, Afton, Idella, and June.
He is survived by his wife, Beverley, and his children Von (Shirley) Barfuss, Bryce (Sherie) Barfuss, Sandra (late Arvid) Meikle, Laura (Rex) McKee, Becky (Leo) Castagno, and Kerry (Mellany) Barfuss; and brothers Allan (Erma) Barfuss, Dennis (Ileen) Barfuss, and Larry (Printha) Barfuss.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Rudd Funeral Home located at 111 N. 100 E., Tremonton. A family-only funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. Services will be live-streamed online at RuddFuneralHome.com.