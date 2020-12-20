July 5, 1946-Dec. 15, 2020
Glenn "Ed" Hess Selman was born on July 5, 1946, in Tremonton, Utah to Jesse "Dee" and Mildred Hess Selman. He grew up on his dad’s farm in Deweyville, were he helped grow and market tomatoes with his family. He attended Bear River High School.
He married G. Louise Thorpe on Nov 21, 1968. They had two children, Christian Glenn and Gloria Michelle. They were later divorced. He then married Marianne Harris and they were later divorced.
He spent most of his life driving truck. When not behind the wheel, you could find him in the coffee shop, where he was good for hours of conversation. It was common to receive a phone call from Ed "out of the blue," just to say "Hi." He spent many years hauling travel trailers for Selman Trucking in Omaha. He returned to Utah to start a tow company in Snowville, where he spent the last 20 years.
He is preceded in by his parents and both brothers, John and Marion Selman. He is survived by his children, Chris Selman of Brigham, and Michelle (Daryl) Fullmer of Salt Lake, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, the memorial is postponed until spring.