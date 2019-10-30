Glenn “Robie” Bosserman
Our loving husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle and friend, Glenn Robert “Robie” Bosserman, 38, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1981 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a son of Glenn Forrest and Wendy Ellen Fry Bosserman.
Robie graduated from Box Elder High School in 2000. He also graduated from Stevens-Henager College and was attending the Weber State Police Academy.
He married Misty Long on Oct. 24, 2014 in St. George, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Brigham City Utah Temple on June 3, 2017.
Robie was on the Willard Fire Department as an EMT, and a volunteer on the Box Elder County Search and Rescue for five years.
He loved hunting, fishing, shooting, reloading his own bullets, camping, four-wheeling at Monte Cristo, baseball, rock music and the New York Giants. He loved serving on the Search and Rescue and was always willing and ready to assist.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Robie Bosserman Memorial at Box Elder Credit Union.
Surviving is his wife, Misty; six children: Ilynd Bosserman, Trezure Bosserman, Trystan Broadbent, Rylee Green, Gage Anglesey and Brooklyn Bishop; one granddaughter, Skye Bosserman; his parents, Glenn and Wendy Bosserman; one sister; Brandie Bosserman and best friend, Brian Brockbank.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Betty Bosserman; Willard and Shirley Fry; Samuel Chournos and Enid Long.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Willard 2nd Ward Chapel, 7615 S. 665 West.
Viewings will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E. 200 South, Brigham City, and on Saturday at the church from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Willard.
Interment will be in the Willard City Cemetery.
