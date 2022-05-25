Glenn Smith’s 90th
Glenn was born May 29, 1932 to William and Nellie Smith of Brigham City. He is the third of four children. He worked with his siblings and parents at their family-owned gas station, dealership and motel located at 6th N. Main, at their local farms and ranch in Wyoming. Glenn continues to enjoy gardening and all of his family have spent many hours at his side learning the art of gardening, harvesting vegetables, and working cattle.
Glenn graduated from Box Elder High School in 1950; he was active in FFA and received State Farmer and American Farmer Degrees. He attended Utah State University where he was a member of the USU College Livestock Judging team. Glenn received a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry in 1957, a Teaching certificate in 1959 and a Masters in Elementary Supervision in 1966.
Glenn worked for Box Elder County School district for thirty years as a teacher and/or principal at Little Valley, Central Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Corinne Elementary and Garland Elementary. He also taught and supervised student teachers. He served as the president of the principal and teachers associations.
During his fifth year of teaching, he met and married Marilyn Fawson on December 22, 1961 in the St George Temple. His love and care for his beautiful bride of 60 years is on display every time she enters the room. They are the parents of Daniel (Angela) Smith, Emily Ann (Blaine) Jolley, Ted (Wendy) Smith, and Esther (Kenneth) McHenry.
In 1975, Glenn and Marilyn moved their family to a family farm in Elwood and began a massive project of remodeling the home and farm buildings. Glenn was taught the fine art of carpentry as he worked alongside his father. He has a strong work ethic and remodeling this home provided an opportunity to teach his children how to create, build, and restore, all the while building a strong family. He is a cautious and careful craftsman; he often gives the advice of “Measure twice before cutting once!”
He was taught the Gospel of Jesus Christ by his parents, and he continues to share light and truth with others. He has served in many ward and stake callings. He served as a missionary in Copenhagen Denmark from 1953 to 1956 and served with Marilyn at the Hill Cumorah Historic Sites Mission from 1997 to 1999. He is known by family, friends and acquaintances for his happy disposition and pleasant personality.
The family plans to celebrate his 90th birthday on Zoom to accommodate family in Florida, Texas and Washington. A large family gathering celebrating Glenn and Marilyn’s 60th Wedding anniversary occurred December 22, 2021.