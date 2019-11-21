Gloria Stenquist Huish was born on Dec. 9, 1934 to William Leander Stenquist and Dorothea Borg Stenquist in Tremonton, Utah. She passed away peacefully in Farmington, Utah on Nov. 16, 2019. She was 84 years old. Gloria was raised in Tremonton with six brothers on their farm on the Iowa String. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1952 and attended Brigham Young University for one year.
She met the love of her life during that first year at BYU, but not at the university – a fellow Bear River High graduate, Burton Phelps Huish, who had just returned from the Korean War. They were married in the LDS Logan Temple on April 30, 1954. They were married for 59 years, up until Burt’s death on their anniversary April 30, 2013. The family lived in Salt Lake City; Ely, Nevada; Elko, Nevada; Idaho Falls, Idaho; and finally settled in Twin Falls, Idaho. She lived in Twin Falls from 1965 to 2014, then moved to Utah to be close to family.
Gloria was a devoted mother to her three children: Janette, Nancy and Kevin. She sewed clothes for her kids, made sure they were always dressed to the nines and had each of them model in the JC Penney Fashion shows. She would never step out of the house without her makeup, jewelry and having her hair done.
Gloria was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many leadership callings, but her favorite was being a visiting teacher.
She worked at the College of Southern Idaho as an administrative secretary in the Department of Vocational Counseling. She was active in the community and spent a great deal of time serving in the Literary Club in Twin Falls. Gloria enjoyed reading and always had a book by her bedside table to read. She encouraged reading and literacy with her friends and children. She devoted herself to her husband and supported him in his interest in the Barbershop Quartet Society and community theatre. She loved to travel and did so throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Gloria is survived by her three children: Janette (Rick) Pack, Nancy (Steve) Hansen-Schultz and Kevin (Richard Ewell) Huish; eight grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and a brother, Floyd Stenquist. She was preceded in death by her husband Burt, parents, five brothers and son-in-law Brad Hansen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment will be in the Bear River Cemetery, Bear River City, Utah.
The family wishes to thank the hospice staff and the staff at Legacy House of Park Lane for their wonderful and attentive care. They treated our mother like their own and Gloria loved each of them and appreciated the attention they gave her.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com