It’s January! I don’t know why I get so hyped up at the beginning of the year, but I just love the “clean-slate” feeling. I love taking time to review the prior year and making a list of goals for the new year. I love creating a plan of how I’m going to achieve my goals, and then working hard to make them happen. I have a long list of things I’m wanting to do in 2022, such as: get all of my photos organized, do a handstand for 30 seconds, and run 1,000 miles throughout the year, but my main goal for the year is to have more FUN with family!
My personality (for better or for worse), is to have fun all of the time. Since we had our third daughter in 2020, it seems like it’s been harder to fit in “fun” because there is always something to do … nap time, diaper change, drive kids to dance, to cheer, to preschool, to the bus stop, etc. It feels like life has become very reactive rather than proactive.
Nevertheless, I’ve decided that I’m going to start planning fun into my schedule (since that’s the only way it is going to happen). I want to do things like go snowshoeing, try out new rock-climbing gyms, and go ice fishing for the first time. I want to plan more date nights to go ax throwing, hot tubbing, to the movies, or to a comedy club. Since we purchased our first camping trailer last summer, we are planning plenty of camping trips, and I’m excited to take our daughters to more national parks.
Even more than that, I want to plan more fun memories with extended family. Many of my close friends lost loved ones in 2021, and it was a tough reminder that time never stops, and that we need to cherish the time we have with our loved ones now.
I grew up with many of my relatives (grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc.) living within walking distance of me, and unfortunately, my kids don’t have that luxury. For some relatives, we have to drive a very long distance to see them, which makes it hard to see them often, but I want to find ways for my daughters to create bonds with them that last a lifetime.
Whether you love or hate making goals, I hope that you all have a very Happy New Year and that you’re able to spend your year with the ones you love most!