We have a celebrity living in our midst here in Portage!
Ron Startin was born Oct. 2, 1938 in Murray, Utah.
“I was welcomed by my brother Wayne,” Startin said. “We stayed very good friends throughout our lives.”
When he was eight years old his family moved to La Canada, California.
“I remember the warm weather allowed us to play and develop our natural love for sports all year long,” Startin said. “I attended elementary school and junior high in the California and found that I enjoyed all sports, baseball, basketball and “touch” or “flag” football.
Besides playing sports I also played the trombone in the junior high marching band. I was picked along with others from surrounding schools to participate in a halftime show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. I was so excited to be in that stadium with about a hundred thousand spectators, of course including my family. I played the trombone on the 30-yard line that time, and remember watching football games from the stands on other occasions.
“In 1951 we moved back to Murray, where I attended ninth through 12th grades. The junior and high school were all in the same building and we all played football together. In those days they played with the regular pads and helmets but no face guards. As quarterback for the team, I took a lot of hits to my head and body and found myself on the bottom of the pile sometimes of all the players. It was great fun!
“My senior year I was one of three quarterbacks for the Murray Spartans. I never missed a day of school either for being sick or broken bones.”
During his senior year of high school in which he was starting quarterback, Startin was pleased to receive a letter offering him a full scholarship for one year at Brigham Young University. After graduation from Murray, being 17 and weighing 150 pounds, he began attending BYU and played football for the Cougars.
After working hard all summer and gaining 30 pounds, he was ready for football season. He played quarterback all years, becoming a starter in his senior year.
Startin graduated from BYU in 1960 with a bachelor of science degree and was fortunate to find a good job in Buckeye, Arizona, about 45 miles west of Phoenix. He was hired to teach history and be an assistant coach for football, baseball and basketball teams. He taught at Buckeye for three years and then applied to the Master’s Program at BYU.
“I was please to receive another envelope offering me another scholarship, so I returned to Utah,” he said.
After receiving his master’s degree in 1964, he was offered a job at Olympus High School.
A day that certainly altered the course he was on was April 1.
“I was 28 years old and I collapsed on the football field during practice,” he said. “The guys knew it was April Fools’ Day and figured I was playing a joke on them! They said ‘Come on coach, get up. We know you are just kidding.’”
Thankfully the assistant coach ran and called 911. He was taken to the hospital.
“I could hear what was going on around me but could not speak a word!” he said.
Four days later he awoke from the coma, but could not talk, read or write.
“The hospital could not really do anything for me, so they just watched,” he said.
There were no such things as MRIs’s in those days, and X-rays or spinal taps could not identify the problem. He had a lot of visitors — players, family, friends — and his brother Wayne came every day.
The hospital deduced years later that he had a stroke.
“For two long years I could not speak, but I was always thinking,” he said. “My mind was always thinking.”
The athlete who had great visions for the future said he began to pray daily that he would die.
“One day I could throw a football 80 to 85 yards. The next day my right side was paralyzed,” he vividly recalls.
With the help of understanding and supportive family members and colleagues, he built up the courage to get back into action. Coaching was, of course, put on the sideline for a while, and he took a clerk-type job in the Granite District Office.
For a couple of years he worked on rebuilding his love for life, self respect, physical dexterity and speech. He used word cards every day to practice, practice, practice.
He clearly remembers the first word he said. He was shoveling his driveway in the winter and hurt himself. His reaction; “Oh, hell!” He said he then began remembering other words commonly used such as goodbye, hello, his name and address and denominations. “Little, by little I began to open up my doors to again try to communicate,” he said.
Startin has lived, and now lives, in Portage.
After two years at the district office, Ron went back into the profession he loved — working with children in athletics. He coached various sports at both Granger and Olympus. Two years later in a new pilot program he developed, Ron again began working through Granite District to seek out and assist the non-athletic children.
“All my life I have been coaching, playing, doing,” he said. “I have also been watching other people who couldn’t do athletic endeavors) and I decided I wanted to help.”
Then Ron made another important decision. He started using his time and talents in working with overweight, overactive, shy, unwanted, flighty, asthmatic, uncoordinated, diabetic, and kids who just plain hated athletics. Within two years this program had expanded to include all the schools in the district.
He also worked with individuals from schools that were referred to him by teachers and staff. He spent time with them to hit, dribble, shoot, run, hop, etc. Ron’s goal was to get the kids back into the regular school physical education curriculum. The program proved to be a great success for both the students and Ron.
Right from the start of his career, Ron wanted to and liked to win. He didn’t have any idea what and where his life was heading, and some of the tough competitors he would have to face, but with this program he could see a “win” for himself and others.
Ron sums it all up by saying, “I used to live in a cocoon and didn’t want to break out to hear other people’s opinions, but I have now found other avenues and have become a better teacher because I see the student’s side and talents.” I have learned there are five or six ways to do things instead of just one. Today I let the kids choose which way is correct.”
Ron and Joan, his lovely wife, are now living in Portage again. He is in fairly good health, a real character, and a lot of fun to be around.