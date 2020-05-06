A year ago, Golden Spike National Historical Park hosted its largest event ever as tens of thousands of people from all over the world descended on the historic site in Promontory to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad.
What a difference a year makes.
There will be no such gathering this year, as the park has canceled the popular annual celebration. Instead of hosting its biggest event of the year, the park’s visitor center remains shuttered until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Park Service announced the cancellation “in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Utah Department of Health, and Bear River Health District … to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus,” according to a press release.
While Utah is in the midst of a gradual reopening of the state economy, with some restrictions being relaxed, ongoing prohibitions and recommendations regarding mass gatherings and large public events mean the popular reenactment of the driving of the Golden Spike and other festivities surrounding the May 10 anniversary won’t be happening this year.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Golden Spike National Historical Park is our number one priority,” incoming Park Superintendent Brandon Flint said in a prepared statement.
Instead, Flint said, “this year we will commemorate May 10th on a more individual and personal level. Visitors can find commemorative videos, stories and photos on the park website and Facebook page to learn more about the day that forever changed our nation.”
Norm and Willie Nelson, co-chairs of the Golden Spike Association and longtime participants in the festivities, said the commemorative playbill that visitors have collected at past celebrations will still be produced and available at the park’s visitor center this summer.
“The 151st anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion will still come to pass and deserves to be honored,” the Nelsons said in a statement.
In the meantime, and until further notice, the park’s visitor center and bookstore remain closed. According to the press release, the National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, and will notify the public when full operations are to resume. Updates and more information will be posted on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/gosp; and on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/goldenspikeNPS/.
For those who still want to visit the area, outdoor spaces and viewscapes at Golden Spike remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, and entrance fees have been waived while during the temporary closure period. Visitors may still explore the Historic Last Spike Site, Big Fill hiking trail, and the East Auto Tour.