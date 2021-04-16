Dancers perform a Chinese Lion Dance during the 150th anniversary celebration of the driving of the Golden Spike at Golden Spike National Historic Site (now Golden Spike National Historical Park) in Promontory on May 10, 2019. After canceling the annual celebration in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the park is once again welcoming the public back for this year's anniversary event, scheduled for May 8-10. Attendees will need to reserve tickets in advance this year.