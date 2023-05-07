.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Golden Spike National Historical Park will commemorate the 154th anniversary of the driving of the Golden Spike, which marked the completion of the nation's first transcontinental railroad, with events throughout the day on Wednesday, May 10.
Golden Spike National Historical Park will commemorate the 154th anniversary of the driving of the Golden Spike, which marked the completion of the nation's first transcontinental railroad, with events throughout the day on Wednesday, May 10 and Saturday, May 13.
Admission to the park is free for this special event. For nearly 70 years, the Golden Spike Association, National Park Service, and Box Elder County have honored the anniversary of the historic completion of the railroad.
The day begins with a 9:30 a.m. Locomotive Ranger Program and arrival of the park's two locomotives, Jupiter and No. 119, followed by a recreation of the historic "Champagne" photo at 10 a.m. for visitors in period and modern dress.
The Box Elder High School Band will play musical selections starting at 10:30 a.m. The traditional commemorative ceremony and reenactment of the last spike ceremony will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with another reenactment of the last spike ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m.
The public will be invited to take cab tours of the two locomotives from 3 to 4:15 p.m. The day will conclude with another locomotive ranger program at 4:30 p.m., followed by the departure of the locomotives. The visitor center will close at 5 p.m.
For those who can't make it to the park on Wednesday, the park will host a Last Spike Commemoration Family Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. The free-admission day will feature reenactments of the last spike ceremony, locomotive demonstrations, cultural programs, and children’s activities.
Golden Spike National Historical Park is located 32 miles west of Brigham City, Utah, via Utah Hwy. 83. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/gosp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.