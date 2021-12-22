The Jupiter locomotive moves down the tracks at Golden Spike National Historic Site during the Winter Steam Festival in 2017. Golden Spike National Historical Park will host this year's festival Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 28-30.
Golden Spike National Historical Park invites the public to join us December 28th, 29th, and 30th for Winter Steam Festival.
For 2021, the Central Pacific Locomotive Jupiter will run throughout the day along approximately one mile of the historic transcontinental railroad grade where visitors will have the opportunity smell, hear, see, and feel the power of this historic machine. Additional activities include rides on the hand car, motor car, and a ranger program entitled "It's Snow Problem: Snow Removal in the Sierra Nevada." The Big Fill Hiking Trail, Big Fill Overlook, and East Auto Tour will also be open, weather permitting.
“We don’t call it steam fest for nothing,” said Locomotive Engineer Cole Chisam. “There is no better time of year to view the locomotive, as the cold air of the Promontory Mountains allows visitors to see clouds of steam as they roll off the locomotive.”
One of the most popular events of the year, this Christmas break tradition is a great opportunity for families to have fun in the great outdoors and learn about an incredible part of Utah’s history.
The visitor center and park store will be open to the public. Due to the ongoing pandemic face masks will be required when inside the building in accordance with CDC guidelines. Visitors should dress warmly and be prepared for winter weather conditions.
Updated information on winter hours for the visitor center, park store, and engine house can be found on the park’s website or by contacting the park directly. Activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and mechanical operations. For the most up to date information please call the visitor center at 435-471-2209 ext. 429 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Updates will also be posted on the site’s website, www.nps.gov/gosp/, and Facebook page.
DAILY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
09:00 am Visitor Center Opens
10:00 am Jupiter Locomotive Arrival
10:30 am Hand Car and Motor Car Rides Available
11:30 am Locomotive Demonstration
01:00 pm Locomotive Demonstration
02:00 pm Ranger Program “It's Snow Problem”
03:00 pm Locomotive Demonstration
04:00 pm Hand Car and Motor Car Rides Conclude
04:30 pm Jupiter Locomotive Departs
05:00 pm Visitor Center Closes
Golden Spike National Historical Park is located 32 miles west of Brigham City via state highways 13 and 83.