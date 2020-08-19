The Golden Spike Rodeo has been the premier nighttime entertainment event at the Box Elder County Fair since the beginning, so this year’s organizers fought tooth and nail to preserve the tradition.
The rodeo will go on as planned Tuesday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 29 at the recently expanded fairgrounds rodeo arena. Organizers said facemasks will be required at the event.
The action starts Tuesday, Aug. 25 with free admission for all-day timed events slack beginning at 8 a.m.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, pre-rodeo festivities get under way at 6:45 p.m. At 8 p.m., the PRCA Bronc Riding Classic will take center stage, along with WPRA Breakaway Roping. There will also by a county-only Stock Saddle Bronc competition.
Thursday, Aug. 27 features mini bull riding beginning at 6:45 p.m., followed by the rodeo competition and mutton bustin’ beginning at 8 p.m.
The Parade of Champions will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, which is also “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. The rodeo and mutton bustin’ events will begin at 8 p.m.
The rodeo wraps up on Saturday, Aug. 29, beginning with pre-rodeo events at 6:45 p.m. and the final competitions and mutton bustin’ at 8 p.m. The final night will be a “Patriot Night” theme, with attendees encouraged to wear their favorite red, white and blue, American-themed outfits.
This years specialty acts that will be performing throughout the rodeo include the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls, a new act for the county fair this year. Returning for another round will be the high-flying motorcycle stunt team of Cowboy Kenny's Steel Rodeo Tour.
Ticket sales started Aug. 3 and are ongoing at the Box Elder County Courthouse in Brigham City, and online at www.goldenspikerodeo.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the fairgrounds office beginning Monday, Aug. 24, and at the entry gates on rodeo days.
For more information, visit www.goldenspikerodeo.com.