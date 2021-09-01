Golden Spike Rodeo thrills sold-out crowds Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photos by Jackson Robins/The Leader See more rodeo photos at www.tremontonleader.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Utah’s Mia Love will join ‘The View’ Locally founded Crumbl cookie company stuns with 93% growth in sales Here’s what happened to Utah’s vaccination rates after LDS Church leaders told members to get their shots Youth infusion: Arrival of USU students each fall changes Logan 'vibe' USU to require COVID-19 vaccine