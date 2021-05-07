Golfers from Bear River and the other five Region 11 schools took to the links at The Barn Golf Club in Pleasant View last week for the region championship, and the two schools that have led all season maintained their perch atop the standings.
Green Canyon’s Landree Spackman shot 79 on Monday, May 3 to take individual medalist honors and lead the Wolves to a first-place team finish at 359 strokes. Ridgeline took second at 381, followed by Mountain Crest (408), Logan (422), Bear River (423) and Sky View (425). The result left Green Canyon and Ridgeline tied for the Region 11 crown.
Morgan Rose shot 94 to lead the Bears and take fifth at last week’s tournament, a result that secured her a top-10 overall finish in the final region standings at ninth place.
Ridgeline’s Alyssa Buist finished first in the individual region standings for the season.
The season wraps up this week with the 4A state tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Taylorsville. The Bears will be in attendance, as the top five teams from the region qualified for the 36-hole tournament.