After winning their annual home tournament at Skyway Golf & Country Club, the Bear River boys’ golf team carried their momentum to Logan River Golf Course last week for a Region 11 showdown.
The Bears finished third with a team score of 318 at last week’s tournament hosted by Mountain Crest. Placing first in the team standings was Ridgeline at 308, followed by Sky View at 314. Rounding out the field were Green Canyon (324), Logan (328) and Mountain Crest (331).
Leading Bear River was senior Jarett Giles, who placed fourth individually with a four-over-par 75. Also placing in the top 12 for the Bears was Dylan Christensen, who tied for 11th place with a score of 80.
Bear River’s other scores counting toward the team total were Greg Summers’ 81 and Marcus Callister’s 82. No one in the entire field broke par on the day, as Green Canyon’s Jace Blotter took individual medalist honors with an even-par 71.
The race for the Region 11 crown remains up in the air, with Ridgeline clinging to first place after tying with Green Canyon for first in the initial region tournament. The field is much tighter this year than in recent years, as shown by last week’s scores, when first and last were separated by just 23 strokes.
The field returns for an encore performance at Logan River this week on Thursday, Sept. 10, with Logan High playing host this time around.