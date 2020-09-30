Heading into this week’s region championships at two Davis County courses, the boys from Bear River were still within striking distance of a team championship.
Meanwhile, senior star Jarett Giles had a sizable lead over the rest of the field in the individual standings.
In the final regular-season match of the year, the Bears had their lowest finish of the season as a team, but still turned in a strong showing Monday, Sept. 21 at Logan Golf & Country Club.
The competition was stiff at Ridgeline’s home tournament, where for the first time all season the top 12 finishers all shot under 80. Bear River turned in a team score of 316, putting them in fourth place on the day.
A week after Dylan Christensen got his first individual tournament win, Giles returned to his familiar role of leading the Bears as he joined a three-way tie for second place, carding a 74. Padin Hartfiel also cracked the top 12, finishing in a tie for 11th with a score of 79.
Rounding out Bear River’s team score were Ryker Bennett (81) and Marcus Callister (82). Bennett and Callister were also among the top four Bears the week before at Birch Creek, where Bennett had a moment to remember with a hole-in-one on hole No. 7.
Just like they did in the first region tournament of the season, Ridgeline and Green Canyon tied for the team win at 307, followed by Sky View (312), Bear River (316), Logan (327) and Mountain Crest (338).
As the Region 11 championships were being played Monday and Tuesday, the Bears were still very much in contention for a region title. Ridgeline led the standings with 33 points, followed by Bear River (27) and Green Canyon (25).
As the only player in Region 11 to win twice this season, Giles went into this week with a substantial lead in the individual standings. He took the top spot in the Bears’ home tournament at Skyway Golf & Country Club on Aug. 24, then claimed medalist honors again at Logan River Golf Course on Sept. 10.
The region championships began Monday at Glen Eagle in Syracuse, followed by a Tuesday round at Hubbard Golf Course on Hill Air Force Base. Both rounds came after the Leader went to press this week.