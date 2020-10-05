With Bear River already featuring the top golfer in Region 11 this year, the Bears entered last week’s region championships with an outside chance to also claim the season team title.
They didn’t quite do that, but the boys’ golf team is in a strong position heading into this week’s 4A state tournament after finishing in a tie for second place in the final region standings.
In the two-day region championships last week, Ridgeline secured the team title on Monday, Sept. 28 at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Syracuse. Bear River senior Jarett Giles, who pulled away from the field down the stretch to claim this year’s region medalist title, came in second with a 1-under-par 71 on the links course.
The Bears came in third on Monday with a team score of 303. Dalton Jones had a strong showing, tying for fifth place at 74. Also counting toward the Bear River team score were Ryker Bennett (78) and Dylan Christensen (80).
The venue switched to Hubbard Memorial Golf Course at Hill Air Force Base on Tuesday. Green Canyon, which finished second on Monday, edged the Bears by one stroke, shooting a team score of 321 to Bear River’s 322. The narrow win pushed the Wolves into a second-place tie with the Bears on the season.
At Hubbard, Giles again placed second individually, shooting 76. Also making the top 12 for the Bears was Marcus Callister, who shot 79 to tie for sixth. Greg Summers (83) and Padin Hartfiel (84) rounded out the Bears’ team score on the day.
Joining Giles on the medalist podium this season is Christensen, who placed 10th in the final individual region standings. Christensen led the Bears to a big team victory Sept. 14 at Birch Creek in Smithfield, where he took first.
All eyes now turn to the state championships, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville. The six Bears teeing off on Wednesday, all between 9 and 10 a.m. are Giles, Christensen, Jones, Bennett, Callister and Hartfiel. They are paired in foursomes with golfers from Hurricane, Uintah and Stansbury.
This year’s tournament will feature live scoring. Fans can follow the competition online at https://utahpga.com/high-school-golf/