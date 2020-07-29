Fifty ladies attend the annual “Pink” golf tournament on the evening of July 14 at Skyway Golf & Country Club in Tremonton.
The tournament, held to benefit for the Box Elder County Women’s Health Coalition, included local golfers as well as many from Logan, Ogden and Tooele. The “Pink” tournament has been held for at least 10 years, and this was the fifth year with the coalition as the charity.
The events consists of a four-person scramble, as well as other fun challenges including longest putts, closest to the pins and long drives. There were some great raffle and silent auction items donated by local businesses.
The Box Elder County Women’s Health Coalition is a nonprofit organization dedicated to support the women in Box Elder County through education, awareness and aftercare breast cancer support.
The coalition participates in many events throughout the year, each of which are unique in their own way. They reach a broad spectrum of the population who either live in Box Elder County or come from other areas to attend the events.
Each woman in the county who is diagnosed with a new breast cancer receives a gift packet that includes a $100 gas card, a $100 gift certificate for Debra Lynn’s post-breast surgery needs, and contact information for other services available in the area.
As one recipient wrote, “Thanks for a little bit of light in this gray time.”