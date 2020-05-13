The ladies in Portage have been playing a game called the “Flower Hunt.” The flower was in a new place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The first one was found Monday by Cathy Runyan. Fifteen people saw it, but Cathy was the first. By the time you read this, the game will be over. I will let you in on the prize they received, and who else won, next time.
Grant and I had a fun surprise on Monday! After leaving the hospital, we decided to get a Subway sandwich before we headed home. Grant went to do the walking and get it. When it came time to pay, wouldn’t you know his debit card would not work. The card reader was not working properly. He tried this way and that, and still nothing.
When he came to the car with the lunch he said, “Did you see a young man walk in the store not long after I did?” He described him to me and yes, I had seen him. Grant continued to say that when his card wouldn’t work, this kind young man said to the server, “Just put his with mine and keep the change.”
Wow! What a surprise. I think sometimes we hear about all the bad in the world and don’t really acknowledge the good that people do every day. If that young man happens to read this, thanks again, and it really made our day! (especially after the hospital).
During this troubled time, maybe all of us could be “Good Samaritans” and help people, even in small ways.
It really has been a hard couple of months for Lisa L. Bingham. In March she lost her father, “Daddy.” It was a shock that no one saw coming. Then she lost her mother, “Mama,” this last week. She had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for the past couple of years. She went peacefully in her sleep and Lisa was able to be with her at the time. Prayers go out to you, Lisa and family. It’s a hard two months coming up with both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
There have been nine babies born in Portage over the last several months. I wanted to add two to that number. Heather Kilpatrick, who lives on 8800 West in the green and yellow house had twins! They are both girls, named Grace and Hadlee, and they were around 4 pounds each. Congratulations to that little family.
If you haven’t heard about the food drive, there is a trailer at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot. The Tremonton Community Food Pantry is in extreme need of help from everybody. They really need your donations of non-perishable food, like canned food, pasta etc. If you can donate, the trailer will be here every week on Sunday through 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The items will then be delivered to the food bank on Tuesday. This will be happening through the month of May. Please help if you can.
Town council meeting will be held tonight at the city park at 6 p.m. We will observe the six-feet-away rule from others, and if the weather is bad it will be moved into the town hall, with masks and six feet apart again for everyone.
Planning and zoning met last Wednesday, and one of the discussions was a comment that there have been nine homes built in the last two years here in Portage. More people are moving in, and those I have talked to really love it here. Of course they do. We all love it, don’t we?
There are new people in the white-brick house at the four-way stop, and new people in Faye Thomas’ old house. Let’s all stop by and welcome them to Portage.