Orson and Jeannette Poulsen spent a morning shopping in Logan. Afterwards, they joined friends for dinner. Most of the week was used up in their normal pursuits, and just staying in, hoping to keep warm. The couple will be very glad for some warm weather.
Laura and Zane Wheatley went to dinner at Zane’s sister Maquel’s home on Sunday after church. They teach the six and seven year olds in primary at their ward. They have their daughter Kate as one of their students. Last year they had Ruby in their class.
Laura reports having found a long-lost library book. It was in the bottom of one of the girls’ toy boxes.
Everly’s last basketball game is this Saturday. They have won a few games this season, but have also lost a few games. All the games were enjoyed.
Jim and Starr Mitchell enjoyed having their granddaughters Gabi and Madi out for a couple of days. Gabi made a Valentine box for her cards, Jim and Starr’s cards, and also for the dogs’ cards. It was real cute.
When one loses a pet, it is hard. Rosie, Jim and Starr’s Brittany spaniel, died in Starr’s arms. “She was a sweet dog with a sweet personality,” Starr says.
Jim got his four-wheeler out of the garage and took the girls for rides. They all had fun.
Boyd Udy enjoyed having the kids come out to ride horses. They also helped feed the cows, and checked them for calves. The cows will bring their calves with them to the feeding area if they are old enough to stay near their mothers. Otherwise, they will leave them asleep until it’s time to go feed them.
Boyd and Kris are teaching the eight year olds on Sundays, and say they are enjoying it.
Winnie Richman looks out over her pasture, and seeing nothing but five old horses, immediately feels lonely for her cows. She knows they are in a good home, and being watched and well cared for, but she still misses them. “I don’t have the expense of buying three new bulls, buying very expensive hay, trying to line up hay haulers, or all the other worries of cow-calf operations, but the pasture still looks empty without them,” she states.
Winnie still has the Jazz games well on her mind. They are doing good.