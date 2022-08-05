OBIT Josephson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Gordon Garth Josephson, 85, of Plymouth, Utah, died July 31, 2022, after 10 days in the ICU at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Garth was born April 3, 1937, during the Great Depression in a one-room pioneer-era log cabin in Plymouth to Sylvan Oleen and Jeanette Williams Josephson. He had five brothers and sisters: Boyd Josephson, Anna Peterson, Emily Markgraf, Kathy Haas, and David Josephson.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you