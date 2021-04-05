Gordon Ray Lasley died peacefully in his home on March 30, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Gordon was born May 7, 1930 to Jesse Belle Blackburn Lasley and Joseph Charles Lasley of Rockland, Idaho. Gordon was the fifth of nine siblings. He graduated from Rockland High School where he served as class president and valedictorian. He served his first mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Western Canada from September 1950-1952. He came home and married his sweetheart, Joanne Pedersen, nine days later in the Logan Temple.
Gordon attended Ricks where he attended institute and became qualified to teach. He later attended The University of Washington and BYU. While attending University of Washington and BYU he taught Drafting, Calculus, and Chemistry. He graduated from BYU in 1960 with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemical Engineering. He worked at Lockheed and Hercules before moving his family to Thatcher in 1969, where he worked at Thiokol as a Senior Scientist for 23 years before retiring in 1992.
Gordon and Jo served as ordinance workers in the Logan Temple for ten years and had the opportunity to serve together on four missions; West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago from 1994 to 1996, where he was Branch President, Philippines, San Pablo from 1996 to 1998, and the Cody Wyoming Mission in both 2000 and 2001.
Gordon and Jo raised their kids in Thatcher, Utah until they moved in 2014 to Garland, Utah. Dad’s greatest joy in life came from holding his grandchildren from the minute they fell asleep until they would wake up.
Gordon and Jo are the parents of seven children: Gorden Reed and Sheryl Richards Lasley, David Martin and Janet Francom Lasley, Gregory Waid and Denise Misrasi Lasley, Matthew Charles and Elizabeth Misrasi Lasley, Morgan Blair Lasley, Sara Jo and Scott DeJarnatt, Aaron Judd and Irene Graff Lasley, Diane and Brent Francom, Mike and Kari Rostron, Matt Molloy, Rachel Despain, and Tina Molloy. 40 grandchildren and 56 great grandchildren. They served lovingly for 15 years as foster parents to countless children who passed through their home.
Gordon was preceded in death by three grandchildren: Aimee Denise Lasley, Steven David Lasley, and Jack Spear. Also preceding him in death were his siblings Clarissa and Roy Hansen, Coburn and Lorrine Lasley, Lorraine Snow, Mildred and Neil Hartley, and Gale and Marilyn Lasley. Surviving siblings are J P and Jean Lasley, Warren and Rhonda Lasley, and Kay and Paul Bammert.
Viewing and funeral services were held on Monday April 5, 2021 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton). The viewing was held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. The service was livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.
Mrs. Joanne Lasley passed away on Friday April 2, 2021. There was a double public funeral for the couple.