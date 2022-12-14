Katie Gordon, a firefighter and advanced EMT with the Tremonton Fire Department, has been recognized as the department’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year.
Interim Fire Chief Chris Scothern presented Gordon with a plaque at the department Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 3.
According to an announcement from the department, Gordon was nominated by her peers for the annual award and “has distinguished herself in the performance of outstanding service to the Tremonton Fire Department during the 2022 year.”
Gordon joined TFD in March 2020 as a paid-per-call employee until October 2021, when she made history by becoming one of the department’s first ever full-time employees.
“During her time with the department, she has spent countless hours training and certifying to become one of the best first responders the city has to offer,” the announcement read. “Her outstanding performance in her duties has ensured operational effectiveness and strengthened public safety. Her keen ability to learn rapidly and deploy her knowledge and skills is invaluable to the organization. Her diligence and work ethic far exceeds the norm.”
Among other attributes, the announcement highlighted Gordon’s efforts to strengthen relationships with other local communities, her service as a mentor to others, and the positive influence that her enthusiasm and dedication have had on the department.
It also mentions Gordon’s efforts to continue advancing her education and training, noting that she is also currently enrolled in nursing school and “remains at the tip of the spear in all of her medical skillsets. Her record of accomplishments in her short tenure with the department is nothing short of remarkable.”
The announcement concludes: “Her skillset, knowledge, leadership, and willingness to help others, coupled with her dedication to her personal continuous improvement, truly make her deserving of Tremonton’s Firefighter of the Year Award for 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.