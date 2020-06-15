Gordon Watts
Elder Gordon Taylor Watts, our treasured father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend passed away quietly in his home on June 12, 2020 surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer. He was born February 23, 1935 in a small rock home, complete with a dirt floor, in South Weber, Utah to loving parents Elwood Taylor and Edna Davis Watts. He relished his childhood days in South Weber, playing with his big sister, shooting marbles with friends and caring for adored pets. He learned early the value of hard work while spending long hours beside his father attending to farm duties. Milking cows, tending sheep, gathering eggs, planting, harvesting, taking care of his father’s draft horse teams and simple farm machinery were all a necessary part of life and provided lasting memories.
Gordon enjoyed raising rabbits and playing hide and seek with his beloved dog, Brownie. Some of his sweetest memories were of his time with his sorrel racehorse, Lady. He accompanied his father to the local horse auction one hot July day when he was 11 years old and returned home later, after a quick trip to the vet for formula, with the smallest, scrawniest foal because he felt sorry for her. The horse was severely malnourished so Gordon spent several weeks every few hours nursing his little filly to a healthy weight. They seemed almost inseparable for years. It was a friendship he always cherished.
Gordon attended Clinton Elementary, North Davis Jr. High and then went on to Davis High School where he participated in ski club and activities with close friends. He worked alongside his father at Utah Ice and Storage to make extra money and drove a truck for a local oil company delivering fuel to small farms for their machinery. After graduation in 1953 he completed basic training at Fort Ord and served for a time in the Army.
Gordon graduated from Weber State University with an associate’s degree. He served a mission in the Hawaiian Islands for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had fond memories teaching and serving with the Hawaiian people. He learned to play the ukulele and gained a liking for pineapple and papaya that remained with him throughout his life. He served as assistant to the president and mission coordinator and loved working in the mission office.
Upon returning home he transferred to Utah State University to complete a bachelor’s degree in art education with an emphasis in commercial art and a minor in business. His artwork and hand lettering on signs and certificates were perfection. Gordon was quite popular in college, earning the title of Most Preferred Man on campus at both universities! He was a member of Sigma Chi and enjoyed Big Band dances and had an excellent singing voice. He participated in several campus programs and shows and was asked to emcee quite often because of his charming personality and keen sense of humor. During his time at Utah State he worked at Leven’s clothing on Main Street as a salesman and model. It was here he met the love of his life, Connie Welling. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on September 19, 1963.
Before graduating from Utah State, Gordon attended a job fair and signed on with Ford Motor Co., working in sales in the service and parts division. He later moved into sales and marketing in the glass division and eventually became a Western regional sales manager and traveled quite often. He worked for Ford for over 30 years, a job which moved their family to several parts of the country including, Colorado, California, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Texas.
Elder Watts was known for his humble and gentle personality. He was a spiritual giant and served faithfully in many callings for the Church, including Elders Quorum and Sunday school, served as Bishop twice, Stake President twice and as a Regional Representative. He and Connie served as Mission President in the Philippines, Quezon City Mission. Soon after he was called to the Second Quorum of the Seventy in April of 1998. During this calling he served in the North America South East Area Presidency and resided in Atlanta, Georgia. He had many choice experiences while serving and shared his testimony often. He was truly a Christ-like example and touched many lives. In the summer of 2005, while working in his garden, he received a phone call from President Gordon B. Hinckley asking him and Connie to serve as the Ogden Temple President and Matron for the following 3 years; a calling they greatly enjoyed.
Elder Watts always kept an immaculate yard and was known for his bounteous vegetable gardens that he so lovingly cared for wherever he lived. Connie was amazed that his gardens never grew weeds! Just like his children, it was always intentional parenting and gardening. Delicious and beautiful tomatoes were his specialty and many benefited from his hard work and devotion. He could work circles around anyone half his age. When he wasn’t in the temple you could find him most spring and summer days out in the garden staying from sun up till sundown, with an occasional break for a tomato sandwich or enjoying popsicles in a shady spot with his grandchildren. He was known for his delicious gingersnap cookies, especially at Christmastime.
Elder Watts painstakingly restored an old 1953 Golden Jubilee Ford tractor to perfection to pull an equally stylish wagon carrying grandkids in the South Weber Country Fair Days parade each year. He was also a master craftsman and enjoyed woodworking. He loved to add beautiful finish carpentry throughout his homes and created custom furniture pieces. In recent years he spent many days making beautiful wood benches with exceptional details, for family and loved ones.
Over the last several years Elder Watts was a sealer in the Ogden Temple and loved working there weekly with friends. He had the privilege of sealing several grandchildren and loved ones in various temples and held those memories close to his heart. He sacrificed so much for his family and his service is immeasurable. He left a lasting legacy that will carry on for many generations. He passed from this life within feet of where he entered it with lots of work and unwavering faith in his Savior. His fine example will never be forgotten.
His eternal sweetheart Connie of 57 years preceded him in death in April. His father and mother and brother-in-law, Ted Alsop, also preceded Elder Watts in death. He is survived by his loving sister, Berniel Vail and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Walker and Glori Alsop and his children: Brandon (Kimberly) Watts, Cameron (Matthew) Miller, Troy (Brenda) Watts, and Heidi (Andrew) Dixon. He is the grandfather of 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Abbey Murray, Nurse with Dignity Home Health and Hospice, for her loving service and dedication to Gordon, her uncle, during his final months. Daughter Cami and her family were honored to be his caretakers so he could remain comfortably in his home.
A family viewing will be held at Rudd Funeral Home of Tremonton on Saturday, June 20, followed by a private graveside service at the Fielding Town Cemetery, Fielding, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
