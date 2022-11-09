Support Local Journalism

With Great Salt Lake reaching new record lows, Gov. Spencer Cox issued a proclamation last Thursday suspending new water appropriations within the Great Salt Lake Basin, including the Bear, Weber, and Jordan River basins as well as the body of the Great Salt Lake.

“Extreme drought, climate change and increased demand continue to threaten the Great Salt Lake,” Cox said in a Nov. 3 press release. “We are united in our efforts to protect this critical resource and are taking action to ensure existing flows continue to benefit the lake. When conditions improve, the suspension can be lifted.”


