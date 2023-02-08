The causeway berm separating the north and south sections of the Great Salt Lake will be raised above the surface of the lake following an order last week from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, reinforcing the barrier between the two sections and directing more runoff from the rivers that feed the lake into the southern portion, which is facing an ecological crisis due to low water levels.
“The Great Salt Lake is crucial to our environment, ecology and economy, and we must do everything we can to protect it,” Cox said in a press release announcing the order on Friday, Feb. 3. “We’ve been blessed with significant snowpack so far this winter, and this executive order will allow the state to move quickly to increase the lake level in the South Arm by capturing spring runoff. We don’t want to miss this opportunity to safeguard the lake.”
The Union Pacific Railroad Causeway bisects the Great Salt Lake into what are referred to as the North Arm and South Arm. It begins west of Ogden, cuts across the mouth of the Bear River Bay, winds around the southern tip of the Promontory Peninsula and heads directly west to western shore of the lake. Also known as the Lucin Cutoff, the causeway was built around the turn of the 20th Century and provided trains with a shortcut since they no longer had to detour around the northern shore of the lake along the original route (near where Golden Spike National Historical Park is today).
The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands controls a water flow berm currently set at 4,187 feet. Under Friday’s executive order, the division will increase the berm height to a minimum of 4,192 feet in order to increase the overall depth and decrease the salinity of the South Arm.
The lake level hit a new recorded low of 4,188.5 feet on Nov. 3 last year, causing a significant increase in salinity and threatening the lake’s ecosystem. Millions of migrating birds rely on the brine shrimp that live in the lake for food, and rising salinity is threatening the very existence of the tiny crustaceans.
Above-average precipitation in recent months has since driven the lake level about a foot above last year’s historic low, but the new height of the berm means the North Arm will be cut off from the rest of the lake unless the lake level goes up about another three feet.
The North Arm already has much higher salinity than the South Arm — so much that brine shrimp and other lake life are unable to survive there. However, the North Arm is not devoid of life as it contains Gunnison Island, home to the world’s largest breeding population of American white pelicans.
Karl Hunt, public information officer for the Utah Division of Fire, Forestry and State Lands, said the move to raise the berm doesn’t mean the state is giving up on the North Arm.
“We’re not abandoning the North Arm,” Hunt said. “We’re just trying to put more runoff into the South Arm to help stabilize the ecosystem.”
The state Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environmental Quality are now preparing a management plan to guide future adjustments to the berm height. Hunt said that plan could include periodic releases of water into the North Arm, and if the lake level rises above the berm, water containing freshwater runoff would still spill over into the North Arm.
He said the Great Salt Lake Salinity Advisory Committee will meet this week “to determine the best way to manage this berm that’s going to be separating the two arms.”
