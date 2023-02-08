Support Local Journalism

The causeway berm separating the north and south sections of the Great Salt Lake will be raised above the surface of the lake following an order last week from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, reinforcing the barrier between the two sections and directing more runoff from the rivers that feed the lake into the southern portion, which is facing an ecological crisis due to low water levels.

“The Great Salt Lake is crucial to our environment, ecology and economy, and we must do everything we can to protect it,” Cox said in a press release announcing the order on Friday, Feb. 3. “We’ve been blessed with significant snowpack so far this winter, and this executive order will allow the state to move quickly to increase the lake level in the South Arm by capturing spring runoff. We don’t want to miss this opportunity to safeguard the lake.”


