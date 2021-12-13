SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is proposing spending $500 million on water conservation, preservation and infrastructure as part of his $25 billion budget proposal for next year.
He unveiled the plan standing near the dry, receding edge of the iconic Great Salt Lake last Tuesday, the Deseret News reported. It contributes over $1.3 billion in total economic impact and is home to upward of 10 million migratory birds, but this year hit its lowest levels on record.
Cox, a Republican, wants to spend a total $50 million to help restore the lake.
As the region remains in the grip of a megadrought, his administration is also exploring new reservoir sites as part of a long list of water-infrastructure projects.
The state’s economic picture is rosy overall, with $1.16 billion in available ongoing revenue and a staggering $1.87 billion in available one-time funds.
Cox wants to give $160 million of that back to some taxpayers as a refundable grocery tax credit. That’s not quite the full repeal of Utah’s sales tax on food that anti-poverty advocates want, but it would be a larger benefit for the poor than some lawmakers’ favored plan of cutting income taxes.
Cox’s plan goes next to the state Legislature, where it will be debated and likely changed before final approval.