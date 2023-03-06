Legislature Ends Utah

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday that he plans to sign a measure that would effectively ban abortion clinics from operating in the state, meaning hospitals will soon be the only places where they can be provided in the state.

After passing through the state Senate on Thursday with minor amendments, it returned to the Utah House of Representatives Friday morning, where it was approved and then sent to the governor for final approval. The move comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, returning the power to regulate abortions to states.


