The Box Elder County Commissioners are moving forward with building an almost $1 million "metal" building to house the bookmobiles. That is a lot of money for a metal building. The county spends over $350,000 a year for the bookmobile program. That money should be returned to the citizens along with the almost $1 million they are spending on this bookmobile housing facility.
I asked a few of the library board members at the recent county commission meeting how many citizens use the bookmobile? It was reported that there are 2,500 card members but that the number was more depending on the size of the families. I told them that this bookmobile program was wrong and denied me of my property and my liberty. One board member stated, "that is your opinion". I responded, that her opinion denied me my property (i.e. Money) and my liberty.
I encourage all those 2,500 bookmobile card members to turn in their cards and help eliminate this unconstitutional government program. The government should not be in the business of libraries because it is dangerous to have the government choosing and purchasing books for the people, let alone forcing them to pay for this program.
In 2 Chronicles 7:14 it says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."
Remember, when citing the pledge of allegiance, it does not say, "to the Democracy" or "to the Democratic Republic," it says, "to the Republic." We need to all repent and defend and fight for our Republic. In order to restore our Republic we need to eliminate all socialist programs and organizations. When living in a Republic, it is important to preserve and protect the individual in their right to life, liberty and property.
Happy Independence day, we need our independence again from a tyrannical government that keeps denying us our property and liberty!
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City