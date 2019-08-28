At the August 1st Brigham City council meeting, Melisa Pehrson, reported on how the Academy Center was doing, still not doing enough business to cover the $4,500 per month the citizens are forced to subsidize. At the end of her report, she asked the Brigham council how aggressive they wanted her to be in advertising since the city is competing with private businesses.
Why are local governments competing with private businesses? It is unfair to the private businesses because government has the advantage of taking tax dollars to subsidize their struggling enterprises. Government businesses also have the advantage because they can avoid business taxes, do not have to respond to market prices, can avoid legal immunity, being shielded from liability for damages or reckless behavior by employees that occur on the property.
The Brigham council had to lower their standard at the Academy Center as well as in other areas of the city such as the Pickleball facility and allow alcohol on the premises because some corporate businesses would not come or rent the facility. Citizens are being forced to support government facilities that go against their moral standards.
Representatives and groups of overly eager citizens lose the perspective between the "needs" and "wants" of a community. Forcing citizens to pay for what only some citizens want does not make sense, especially when it is not the essential role of government. Non-essential services can be provided by private businesses/free markets.
Government's role is to provide a level playing field for private businesses and not compete with them. When government competes with private businesses, it puts the private businesses at a disadvantage, often putting them out of business and the local community loses out on those tax dollars. When governments focus on the economy instead of the principle of Liberty, it will lose both, which we have.
Time for government to get out of the private business/free market and the citizens can help by choosing not to participate in any government program/organization that has intruded on the private business/free market system.
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City